Expert Analysis Of Twelve Critical Flaws Within Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Produced By Over 480 Different Vendors

Security researchers have disclosed a dozen flaws in the implementation of the Bluetooth Low Energy technology on multiple system-on-a-chip (SoC) circuits that power at least 480 from various vendors. Collectively named SweynTooth, the vulnerabilities can be used by an attacker in Bluetooth range can crash affected devices, force a reboot by sending them into a deadlock state, or bypass the secure BLE pairing mode and access functions reserved for authorized users.

SweynTooth Bug Collection Affects Hundreds of Bluetooth Products – Security researchers have disclosed a dozen flaws in the implementation of the Bluetooth Low Energy technology on multiple system-on-a-chip (SoC) circuits that power at least 480 from var… https://t.co/ev0X2cIFBQ — G & R Computers (@GRComputers) February 13, 2020