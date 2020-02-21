Expert Analsysis Of US Defense Agency Says Personal Data ‘Compromised’ In 2019 Data Breach

126 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

A U.S. defense agency charged with providing information technology and communications support to the U.S. government, including the president and other senior officials, says its network may have been compromised “in a data breach” on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). It’s believed Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data and information may have been taken in the data breach between May and July 2019, but it’s not known if the data was stored on a classified system.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
February 21, 2020
Worse, access to personal data of the agency staff greatly facilitates a wide spectrum of sophisticated spear-phishing.
The details of the reported breach are pretty obscure. At first glance, just one system hosting employee data had been breached and, if so, it seems to be a comparatively insignificant security incident of minor importance. However, an in-depth investigation should be urgently conducted to ascertain whether other systems or devices have been impacted. Frequently, nation-state attackers commence t ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article