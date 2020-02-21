Expert Analsysis Of US Defense Agency Says Personal Data ‘Compromised’ In 2019 Data Breach

A U.S. defense agency charged with providing information technology and communications support to the U.S. government, including the president and other senior officials, says its network may have been compromised “in a data breach” on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). It’s believed Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data and information may have been taken in the data breach between May and July 2019, but it’s not known if the data was stored on a classified system.