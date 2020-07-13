Expert Advise on Zoom Zero Day Vulnerability Allows Hackers to Target Windows 7 PCs

A previously unknown flaw in the videoconferencing software Zoom could allow a hacker to remotely commandeer computers running old versions of the Microsoft Windows operating system, security researchers said Thursday. A hacker who successfully exploits the vulnerability could access files on the vulnerable computer, said Mitja Kolsek, chief executive of ACROS Security, the Slovenian cybersecurity firm that highlighted the issue. “If the user is a local administrator, the attacker could completely take over the computer,” Kolsek told CyberScoop. The “zero-day” vulnerability applies to Zoom software running on Windows 7, or even older operating systems. More information: https://www.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Brian Higgins, Security Specialist, Comparitech.com
July 13, 2020
Take the hit and protect yourself. It’s the only solution.
Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft and users don’t receive any security updates. I’m therefore not at all surprised that they are vulnerable to a new, zero-day attack. However expensive it is to upgrade to supported software it’s still got to be better than leaving yourself, your devices, or even your organisation open to anyone who wants to download a bit of malware and take a po ....Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft and users don’t receive any security updates. I’m therefore not at all surprised that they are vulnerable to a new, zero-day attack. However expensive it is to upgrade to supported software it’s still got to be better than leaving yourself, your devices, or even your organisation open to anyone who wants to download a bit of malware and take a pop at you. Take the hit and protect yourself. It’s the only solution.
