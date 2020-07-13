Expert Advise on Zoom Zero Day Vulnerability Allows Hackers to Target Windows 7 PCs

A previously unknown flaw in the videoconferencing software Zoom could allow a hacker to remotely commandeer computers running old versions of the Microsoft Windows operating system, security researchers said Thursday. A hacker who successfully exploits the vulnerability could access files on the vulnerable computer, said Mitja Kolsek, chief executive of ACROS Security, the Slovenian cybersecurity firm that highlighted the issue. “If the user is a local administrator, the attacker could completely take over the computer,” Kolsek told CyberScoop. The “zero-day” vulnerability applies to Zoom software running on Windows 7, or even older operating systems. More information: https://www. cyberscoop.com/zoom-zero-day- windows-7-acros/