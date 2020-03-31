Expert Advise On World Backup Day: How Companies Can Take On Ransomware Attacks And Win

364 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It is estimated that ransomware generates an estimated annual revenue of $1 billion a year. This World Backup Day, Industry Leaders, are urging companies to take control and back up their data.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Neil Stobart, Vice President, Global System Engineering ,  Cloudian
March 31, 2020
Organisations can restore the data from their backup through a simple recovery process.
World Backup Day provides an opportunity for all organisations, both public and private, to revisit their backup strategies and determine if they are well positioned to overcome the latest threats. With backup data being the key element in data restoration and cyber criminals consequently specifically targeting this data in ransomware attacks, companies need to concentrate on protecting their back ....
[Read More >>]
Adrian Moir, Senior Consultant of Product Management,  Quest
March 31, 2020
Having a growing distributed workforce puts any organisation at risk when it comes to content sharing.
Backup is being put into a new perspective with this year’s World Backup Day. In light of the current healthcare pandemic, not only a growing number of employees are working outside the office, but we’re seeing organisations enforce a work-from-home policy for all employees. Even if workers are using cloud applications that do not care where they are located, the files and data they share cou ....
[Read More >>]
Stephen Manley, Chief Technologist,  Druva
March 31, 2020
Organizations now need to back up more data in more places with more regulations.
World Backup Day is an annual reminder for both individuals and businesses to back up important data like applications, photos and documents. Today is also a good time to assess your backup strategy for this changing data landscape. With IoT, an increasingly remote workforce, and SaaS applications, data center-based protection is no longer sufficient. A modern data protection strategy must incorpo ....
[Read More >>]
Jasmit Sagoo, Senior Director, Head of Technology UK&I ,  Veritas Technologies
March 31, 2020
Ransomware strikes without warning and it doesn’t discriminate between its targets.
As the global cost of ransomware continues to grow, this World Backup Day, Veritas is saying: ‘don’t pay up, back up!’. Ransomware is said to generate an estimated annual revenue of $1 billion a year, and companies who are not consistent in backing up their data are allowing criminals to line their pockets. Ransomware attacks exist only because some businesses can’t survive unless the h ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article