Expert Advise On What Can Businesses Do To Combat ‘Zoombombing’?

COVID-19 has driven the global workforce to examine some of the longest-held aspects of workplace culture – working in a physical office. Recently, many businesses have been encouraging employees to work from home to safeguard business continuity. As such, businesses are relying on video conferencing tools more than ever. However as use of and reliance upon these tools has surged, the issue of whether we can we trust them, and if they are really secure, remains.

Recent reports have shown a series of “Zoombombing” incidents, in which unwanted guests have joined in on open calls – often with ill intent.