Expert Advise On Vulnerable VPNs Could Be Being Exploiting By Cybercriminals

Malicious cyber actors are taking advantage of the mass move to home working by exploiting a variety of publicly known vulnerabilities in VPNs. By taking advantage of these vulnerabilities, hackers could gain access to sensitive corporate files by breaching someone’s home network or email account, paving the way for extortion, blackmail, or further attacks. This comes as part of a wave of new means of conducting campaigns, according to ZDNet.
