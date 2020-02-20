Expert Advise On New Digital Blackmail…Pay Up, Or We’ll Make Google Ban Your Ads

According to a story on security investigator Brian Kreb’s site: “A new email-based extortion scheme apparently is making the rounds, targeting Web site owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense program. In this scam, the fraudsters demand bitcoin in exchange for a promise not to flood the publisher’s ads with so much bot and junk traffic that Google’s automated anti-fraud systems suspend the user’s AdSense account for suspicious traffic.”

More on the story here: https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/02/pay-up-or-well-make-google-ban-your-ads/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
February 20, 2020
Most likely, such attacks will indeed trigger some problems with Google Ads.
Google is not the only technology company whose anti-fraud systems are regularly abused by cybercriminals. For instance, in some social networks, an account can easily get banned for the influx of fake followers, and extortion of popular accounts is on the rise. Worse, it is extremely time-consuming to get your account unblocked, and virtually impossible to recover any loss of revenue caused by a ....
