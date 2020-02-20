Expert Advise On New Digital Blackmail…Pay Up, Or We’ll Make Google Ban Your Ads

According to a story on security investigator Brian Kreb’s site: “A new email-based extortion scheme apparently is making the rounds, targeting Web site owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense program. In this scam, the fraudsters demand bitcoin in exchange for a promise not to flood the publisher’s ads with so much bot and junk traffic that Google’s automated anti-fraud systems suspend the user’s AdSense account for suspicious traffic.”

More on the story here: https://krebsonsecurity. com/2020/02/pay-up-or-well- make-google-ban-your-ads/