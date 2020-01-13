Expert Advise On Microsoft To End Update And Patch Distribution For Windows 7

Tomorrow, Microsoft will end regular update and patch distributions for Windows 7, leaving those without preparations in place at risk.  Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manage of Quest KACE, believes that migrating doesn’t have to be a daunting task for businesses, however. Solutions exist that can automate many of the processes involved, reducing the stress on IT departments.

Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manager,  Quest KACE
January 13, 2020
Daunting as it may be, we’re now at the stage where the best option is to upgrade.
If an organisation is running Windows 7 past Tuesday, January 14th, they are putting their company and staff data at risk, as well as that of their suppliers, partners, and customers, because security patches will no longer be available. Many businesses are still running Windows 7 because they’ve been slow to act, hadn’t seen it as a priority, or thought of it as too much of a daunting challenge to upgrade all their systems. Daunting as it may be, we’re now at the stage where the best option is to upgrade. However, if businesses cannot and have made arrangements with Microsoft to pay for continued Windows 7 patching support, it is critical that they make sure their patch management system will be able to apply them. It is not an impossible task, however. IT teams can and should be taking advantage of automation tools to assist with the migration, and invest in ongoing endpoint management to make sure that these systems are continually up to date without the team needing to break their backs. Businesses should prioritise gaining visibility over all their systems so they can be 100% sure that each one is secure.

