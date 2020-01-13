Tomorrow, Microsoft will end regular update and patch distributions for Windows 7, leaving those without preparations in place at risk. Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manage of Quest KACE, believes that migrating doesn’t have to be a daunting task for businesses, however. Solutions exist that can automate many of the processes involved, reducing the stress on IT departments.
Expert Advise On Microsoft To End Update And Patch Distribution For Windows 7
