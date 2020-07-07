Expert Advise on Home Routers Largely Unpatched

Employers who have suddenly shifted a large percentage of their workforce to remote due to Covid-19 no doubt will shudder by the findings of a new Frauhofer Institute study that concluded no home router was without security vulnerabilities. The German tech think tank analyzed 127 home routers from seven manufacturers sold in Europe and found that 46 of them hadn’t a security update within 12 months, and some hadn’t been updated for more than five years. The lion’s share (91 percent) of the routers use Linux OS, but many manufacturers don’t integrate fixes when they’re available from Linux kernel maintainers. Vendors can distribute security patches to their devices far more often, but do not, Fraunhofer found, and to make matters even worse, many of the routers are powered by a very old version of Linux.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James MacQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
July 07, 2020
Similar to smartphones or computers, these devices need to be updated to reduce an opportunity for exploitation by cybercriminals.
As consumers, people consider their home routers, computers, and other electronic devices like their oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, to be able to just plug them in and run. They only look at them when there is a problem. With home routers, people buy them, install them, and maybe configure them with a new password, but for the most part, as long as it's running, they don't mess with it. Simi ....
