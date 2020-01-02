Expert Advise On DNS-Over-HTTPS Traffic On The Network By Security Experts January 2, 2020 536 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email The DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol is used for increased security on the network and provides additional confidentiality, but could be tracked according to a SANs researcher.* How to Enable Firefox's More-Secure DNS Over HTTPS Feature Before Mozilla Does https://t.co/N8H3ZUaYgD vía @@lifehacker — Xavier Sanchez (@xavitron) December 25, 2019 EXPERTS COMMENTS Justin Jett, Director of Audit and Compliance , Plixer January 02, 2020 DNS-Over-HTTPS (DoH) and DNS-Over-TLS (DoT) are important advancements to the overall security of the internet. DNS-Over-HTTPS (DoH) and DNS-Over-TLS (DoT) are important advancements to the overall security of the internet. However, these technologies can create blind spots in corporate networks. By preventing businesses from seeing DNS queries, individuals can become victims to DNS leak attacks if their systems are compromised. While encrypted DNS is important to prevent internal eavesdropping, those within the organizations should use company-approved DoH or DoT servers instead of publicly available servers like those offered by Cloudflare and Google. This will provide the encryption for individuals, but maintain security for the company. As was recently reported, organizations should look for long-lived TLS connections with payloads that don’t exceed a kilobyte. Network traffic analytics is the best way to see these connections without relying on packet capture as this information is easily accessible in network metadata. Additionally, organizations should consider deploying DNS servers that allow those within the organization to connect via DoT and DoH. This will give users the security they want and the visibility the organization needs. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe Join the Conversation Join the Conversation Cancel Reply Will not be published. Website In this article Expert Comments
Expert Advise On DNS-Over-HTTPS Traffic On The Network
The DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol is used for increased security on the network and provides additional confidentiality, but could be tracked according to a SANs researcher.*
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article