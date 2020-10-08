Expert Advise On Cybercriminals Using Trump COVID-19 Illness To Spread Malware

231 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint have observed cybercriminals launching a wave of email attacks, actively using US President Trump’s recent COVID-19 illness as a lure to try and trick users into clicking on a malicious document and downloading infected software.

These attacks follow recent attempts by another cybercriminal group, who last week sent tens of thousands of malicious email attacks asking recipients to volunteer for the Democratic Party ahead of the November U.S. election, as a lure to trick users into installing the Emotet malware.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sherrod DeGrippo, Senior Director, Threat Research and Detection,  Proofpoint
October 08, 2020
A strong user education program that reinforces the risks posed by links and attachments is encouraged.
This campaign attempted to spread unknown malware via BazaLoader, a first stage downloader initially observed earlier this year. Proofpoint researchers have previously observed BazaLoader being distributed in high volume email campaigns by a threat actor that is primarily known to distribute TrickBot. From a mitigation standpoint we recommend organizations use a secure email gateway, that features ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article