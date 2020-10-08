Expert Advise On Cybercriminals Using Trump COVID-19 Illness To Spread Malware

Cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint have observed cybercriminals launching a wave of email attacks, actively using US President Trump’s recent COVID-19 illness as a lure to try and trick users into clicking on a malicious document and downloading infected software.

These attacks follow recent attempts by another cybercriminal group, who last week sent tens of thousands of malicious email attacks asking recipients to volunteer for the Democratic Party ahead of the November U.S. election, as a lure to trick users into installing the Emotet malware.