Expert Advise On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

It was reported that the UK’s bargain hunters spent £5.55 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019, a number which is predicted to rise to £5.98 billion for 2020. With COVID-19 still raging around us, this year’s sales will be even more of an online event than in normal times, leaving open the possibility of hackers targeting online shoppers. In 2019, there was a reported 63% spike in malware around Black Friday and Cyber Monday; It’s imperative that shoppers are aware of these threats so not as to part unnecessarily with their hard-earned cash. AT&T Alien Labs has also noted a 130% increase in password stealing and banking trojans from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020.

