Expert Advise After Dozens Of US News Sites Hacked In WastedLocker Ransomware Attacks

The Evil Corp gang hacked into dozens of US newspaper websites owned by the same company to infect the employees of over 30 major US private firms using fake software update alerts displayed by the malicious SocGholish JavaScript-based framework. The employees’ computers were used as a stepping point into their companies’ enterprise networks as part of what looks like a series of targeted drive-by attacks.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA, OneLogin
July 02, 2020
Ransomware brings organizations to a stop causing havoc and shutting down business function in the worst instances.
Organizations can pro-actively defend against Ransomware by having crisis management in place that practice scenarios involving Ransomware. Key learnings come from crisis management table top exercises including business continuity gaps. That this particular ransomware uses an auction system will only make it profitable, and therefore more popular. The best detection - is ensure all end-users are aware of process to report to cybersecurity team - a quick response reduces business impacts and consequences and finally the best prevention to ransomware is "IDENTITY" knowing who (end-users) and what (devices) is trying to access your technology environment in this case US Newspaper technology environment. Companies that leverage cloud-based storage and automatic synching from end point devices will be well-placed to recover from such attacks, but should practice the recovery procedure to minimize downtime if an attack does occur.
