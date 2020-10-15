Expert Advice To Protect Universities In This New Year Against Latest Iranian Hackers

Yesterday, the Malwarebytes research team published their findings of the threat actor “Silent Librarian,” a group of Iranian hackers with a history of attacking academic institutions that have come back to life to launch a new series of phishing campaigns. The new attacks were timed to coincide with the start of the new academic years when both students and university staff were expected to be active on university portals. The attacks consisted of emails sent to victims with links to a website posing as the university portal or an associated app, such as the university library. The websites were hosted on sites with lookalike domains, but in reality, collected the victim’s login credentials.