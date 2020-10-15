Expert Advice To Protect Universities In This New Year Against Latest Iranian Hackers

Yesterday, the Malwarebytes research team published their findings of the threat actor “Silent Librarian,” a group of Iranian hackers with a history of attacking academic institutions that have come back to life to launch a new series of phishing campaigns. The new attacks were timed to coincide with the start of the new academic years when both students and university staff were expected to be active on university portals. The attacks consisted of emails sent to victims with links to a website posing as the university portal or an associated app, such as the university library. The websites were hosted on sites with lookalike domains, but in reality, collected the victim’s login credentials.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
October 15, 2020
and students alike to understand how to spot a phishing email, realise what a fake link looks like
One of the common tactics used by nation-state threat actors or cybercriminals for phishing attacks is to use a similar website address of the target. In this case, it was the university’s research systems. Unfortunately, students do not receive security awareness training as part of their education. Like corporate organisations, educational institutions must provide security awareness training ....One of the common tactics used by nation-state threat actors or cybercriminals for phishing attacks is to use a similar website address of the target. In this case, it was the university’s research systems. Unfortunately, students do not receive security awareness training as part of their education. Like corporate organisations, educational institutions must provide security awareness training for staff, professors, and students alike to understand how to spot a phishing email, realise what a fake link looks like, and how to report it to the proper department within the school system. As a college professor, I see this curriculum is missing for all enrolled students and needs to be taught in all departments to avoid future cybersecurity incidents.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
October 15, 2020
They have to figure it out themselves for the most part.
I was involved in some of the remote learning planning for my school system, so I can provide some perspective. One critical element in the tech selection process is the teacher. Something as simple as a teacher distributing a PDF to students became an issue because while they’re easy to edit on a Mac and a PC, it’s not possible to edit on an iPad (which may be the only resource for some stude ....I was involved in some of the remote learning planning for my school system, so I can provide some perspective. One critical element in the tech selection process is the teacher. Something as simple as a teacher distributing a PDF to students became an issue because while they’re easy to edit on a Mac and a PC, it’s not possible to edit on an iPad (which may be the only resource for some students). That led students to download random apps in an effort to identify a solution for them to edit—but at the same time this also opens up security concerns around those unfamiliar, unvetted apps. The same is true for PowerPoint presentations. If a school system moves to a full Google Classroom experience, recognise that while editing a PPT on a PC or Mac is doable, it isn’t on an iPad. While we’re still in the process of resolving the issue within our school district, we have successfully enabled Google SSO to get around account access vulnerabilities. The real security question in remote learning set-ups is the proverbial workaround. In most schools there isn’t tech support available to help the students. They have to figure it out themselves for the most part. At the same time, they lack any cyber training that is often received in a corporate setting. As such, their ability to recognise the right choice is often impaired due to lack of education. Ironic, really. One thing we’re considering is re-issuing all district devices with a locked down configuration so at least those without home devices will be in a more secure paradigm—similar to corporate-issued devices.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Samantha Isabelle Beaumont, Senior Security Consultant , Synopsys
October 15, 2020
We must ensure that the technology provided to students is actually accessible.
We must ensure that the technology provided to students is actually accessible. Many applications require a strong internet connection to access. If a student lives in a rural setting with poor network or satellite connection then learning solutions suffer from VPN requirements or latency—and we must also take into account those with no access to an internet connection or device from which to wo ....We must ensure that the technology provided to students is actually accessible. Many applications require a strong internet connection to access. If a student lives in a rural setting with poor network or satellite connection then learning solutions suffer from VPN requirements or latency—and we must also take into account those with no access to an internet connection or device from which to work.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Sammy Migues, Principal Scientist , Synopsys
October 15, 2020
Spear phishing will likely increase as distance learning becomes more long-term.
Spear phishing will likely increase as distance learning becomes more long-term. Attackers and fraudsters will likely target students with extremely realistic emails for credentials and possibly financial information. Schools and universities need to be prepared for this by educating students on the threats. Schools should consider having an email address in which students can forward suspicious ....Spear phishing will likely increase as distance learning becomes more long-term. Attackers and fraudsters will likely target students with extremely realistic emails for credentials and possibly financial information. Schools and universities need to be prepared for this by educating students on the threats. Schools should consider having an email address in which students can forward suspicious emails and ask whether it’s actually from their institution. While this could lead to thousands of emails received for review, this is part of the burden of taking on distance learning as a business model.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer , DomainTools
October 15, 2020
Security worst best when it focuses on prevention, rather than reaction.
This resurgence in phishing emails around the start of term further shows how well cybercriminals study their targets and plan their campaigns according to the world around them, utilising social engineering techniques that increase their chance of success. These universities don't need reminding that cybersecurity awareness programmes need to run regularly to minimise the risk of these attacks b ....This resurgence in phishing emails around the start of term further shows how well cybercriminals study their targets and plan their campaigns according to the world around them, utilising social engineering techniques that increase their chance of success. These universities don't need reminding that cybersecurity awareness programmes need to run regularly to minimise the risk of these attacks being successful. The data hosted on university servers automatically makes them one of the most appealing targets for advanced persistent threats, aimed at exfiltrating sensitive information and research data, but also for ransomware attacks and other types of disruptive threats. Email filtering systems in place should be cutting edge, and university security teams should also be equipped with tools that give them the capability to proactively investigate these threats and anticipate attackers' next moves. Security worst best when it focuses on prevention, rather than reaction.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Paul (PJ) Norris, Senior Systems Engineer, Tripwire
October 15, 2020
Organizations should put in place technical controls to prevent and detect successful attacks as well.
Universities are fruitful targets for cyber attackers and malicious actors. Intellectual property theft motivates many of the targeted attacks such as spear phishing academic staff. However, universities have large collections of personally identifiable information for their faculty, staff, and students, and this provides significant motivation for attackers. Employee education is the first line ....Universities are fruitful targets for cyber attackers and malicious actors. Intellectual property theft motivates many of the targeted attacks such as spear phishing academic staff. However, universities have large collections of personally identifiable information for their faculty, staff, and students, and this provides significant motivation for attackers. Employee education is the first line of defense against phishing, but even trained security professionals can be fooled by a well-crafted attack. Organizations should put in place technical controls to prevent and detect successful attacks as well. It’s not enough to simply tell people not to click on dangerous links.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA, OneLogin
October 15, 2020
New students are especially vulnerable as they enter university for the first time and learn about university life.
During the start of an academic year, students and professors alike are often caught in the chaos of a new year. Distractions are plentiful as people reconnect from over the break, and individuals navigate new schedules. Information floods in, typically by email, and unfortunately, recipients are often ill-prepared to determine an authentic email from a malicious one. New students are especially v ....During the start of an academic year, students and professors alike are often caught in the chaos of a new year. Distractions are plentiful as people reconnect from over the break, and individuals navigate new schedules. Information floods in, typically by email, and unfortunately, recipients are often ill-prepared to determine an authentic email from a malicious one. New students are especially vulnerable as they enter university for the first time and learn about university life. Seeing that cybercriminals have consistently targeted academic institutions through phishing campaigns, it would be wise for these same institutions to offer support and training. The training really should be provided prior to providing online university portal access. It is only through security awareness training that students and university staff can make better-informed decisions before clicking a link or downloading an attachment. Partnering with IAM trusted providers to implement two-factor authentication reduces associated risks of unauthorised access to university systems as well - when individuals click on phishing sites/links.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]