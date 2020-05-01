EventBot Steals Banking Passwords And 2FA Codes – Experts Insight

247 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

An research team at Cybereason are investigating a new type of Android malware called EventBot, according to their blog. This malware disguises itself as a legitimate Android app, abusing Android’s in-built accessibility features to obtain deep access to the device’s operating system. Once installed, the EventBot-infected fake app siphons off passwords for more than 200 banking and cryptocurrency apps, such as PayPal and HSBC, and intercepts two-factor authentication text message codes.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
May 01, 2020
While it might not detect unknown malware, the known signatures can prevent any known attacks.
The Android malware attacks are increasing their level of sophistication to what we see on computer operating systems, like Windows or MacOS. Consumers want to make sure they're installing software from reputable sources, like the Google Play Store, and not from websites unless they completely trust them. Based on the current Android operating system configurations, it is advisable to install an ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 01, 2020
Downloading unknown or low- reviewed apps on the Play Store is fraught with danger.
Downloading unknown or low- reviewed apps on the Play Store is fraught with danger. These apps can cause damage to a device or even steal credentials such as passwords and one time passcodes (OTPs). Although this should be avoided, another way to mitigate those OTPs being stolen would be to use an authenticator app instead of relying on text messages for two factor authentication (2FA). 2FA shou ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article