EventBot Steals Banking Passwords And 2FA Codes – Experts Insight

An research team at Cybereason are investigating a new type of Android malware called EventBot, according to their blog. This malware disguises itself as a legitimate Android app, abusing Android’s in-built accessibility features to obtain deep access to the device’s operating system. Once installed, the EventBot-infected fake app siphons off passwords for more than 200 banking and cryptocurrency apps, such as PayPal and HSBC, and intercepts two-factor authentication text message codes.