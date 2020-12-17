EU’s Digital Services Act And Digital Markets Act – Experts’ Perspectives

The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act were offered by the EU this week to “encompass a single set of new rules applicable across the whole EU. They will create a safer and more open digital space, with European values at its center… The European Commission proposed two legislative initiatives: the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DSA and DMA have two main goals:

to create a safer digital space in which the fundamental rights of all users of digital services are protected to establish a level playing field to foster innovation, growth, and competitiveness, both in the European Single Market and globally