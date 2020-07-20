Europe’s Largest Mobile Operator Orange Hit by Ransomware Attack – Expert Commentary

262 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Orange, a French telecommunications company and the fourth-largest mobile operator in Europe, has confirmed it suffered a ransomware attack on July 4-5. The attack exposed the data of 20 of their enterprise customers, and it has since been leaked online via Nefilm Ransomware’s site. Specific details around how this attack occurred have not been released, but Orange has issued a statement confirming the success of the attack.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tarik Saleh, Senior Security Engineer and Malware Researcher,  DomainTools
July 20, 2020
This ransomware attack to Orange is just the latest of a long line of attacks to show how profitable these operations are for cybercriminals.
Certainly, concerning the size of the database exposed, this ransomware attack to Orange is just the latest of a long line of attacks that go to show how profitable these operations are for cybercriminals. By selling stolen personal information, attackers can maximise their profits in case victims were to have secure backups and choose not to pay the ransom. It is an unfortunate trend that effecti ....
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
July 20, 2020
The unfortunate ransomware attack against Orange highlights the ongoing move by criminals to exfiltrate data.
The unfortunate ransomware attack against Orange highlights the ongoing move by criminals to exfiltrate data as part and parcel of a ransomware campaign. Therefore, it makes it even more essential that organisations put in place controls to prevent the attack from being successful, as even if they have backups from which they can restore, this won't bring back data that has been stolen. As part of ....
[Read More >>]
Mark Bagley, VP of Product,  AttackIQ
July 20, 2020
To best defend against ransomware, it’s important to understand the common tactics, techniques, and procedures used by the adversary.
This ransomware attack highlights the complexity and far-reaching damage of a B2B data breach. The incident not only impacts Orange itself but also the employees and customers of the enterprise customers whose data have been exposed. As evidenced by this and many other recent ransomware attacks, it’s no longer an issue of just whether or not to pay the ransom. Data is not just encrypted, but act ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article