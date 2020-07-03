European Police Hacked Encrypted Phones Used By Thousands Of Criminals

European police and crime agencies have hacked an encrypted communications platform used by thousands of criminals and drug traffickers in one of the largest law enforcement busts ever, according to Endgadget.

By infiltrating the Encrochat platform, police across Europe gained access to a hundred million encrypted messages, which – in the UK alone – helped officials arrest 746 suspects, seize £54 million (about $67 million) and confiscate 77 firearms and two tonnes of Class A and B drugs. The encryption code on Encrochat was likely cracked in early March, and law enforcement agencies began collecting data from the platform on April 1st. It is not clear exactly how officials hacked the platform, which has now been shut down.