Expert Comments

European Medicines Agency Cyberattack Confirms Healthcare As The New Cyber Frontier

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The cyberattack targeting the European Medicines Agency earlier this week confirmed what many had previously suggested: that healthcare institutions involved in vaccine research and distribution will be consistently targeted in the coming months by malicious actors.

In this instance, data on the vaccine was stolen. Moving forward, the next attack might offset distribution or delay production, potentially putting lives on the line.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Terry Greer-King
December 11, 2020
VP EMEA
SonicWall
Just last week the world watched in horror as the vaccine “cold chain” was attacked by cybercriminals.
At the start of lockdown, cybercriminal groups vowed to not attack healthcare and research organisations, yet not all have kept their word. Just last week the world watched in horror as the vaccine “cold chain” was attacked by cybercriminals. Now, we see hostile actors attempting to steal critical data during its review process at the European Medical Agency. Whoever is behind the repeated at.....Read More
At the start of lockdown, cybercriminal groups vowed to not attack healthcare and research organisations, yet not all have kept their word. Just last week the world watched in horror as the vaccine “cold chain” was attacked by cybercriminals. Now, we see hostile actors attempting to steal critical data during its review process at the European Medical Agency. Whoever is behind the repeated attacks against the vaccine research and distribution is investing considerable resources and ingenuity in stealing this data. It’s easy to blame the victim in cases like these, but organisations would do well to remember that cybercriminals have much to win and spare no effort in gaining access to valuable data. The groups — whether independent or backed by nation-states that target this type of intellectual property — are motivated by geopolitical control as well as monetary gain. The player in possession of what is today the most valuable data in the world will obtain incredible leverage on the world stage.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Hackers Steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Expert Comment On EMA Cyber Attack

Payments Processor TSYS Ransomware Attack – Expert Comment

Security Expert On Amazon And Google Fined For Breaching France’s...

Expert Insight On QR Scanners Can Help Consumers Escape Device...

Expert On Facebook Introduces Whatsapp Carts

Expert Insight On Ransomware Forces Hosting Provider Netgain To Take...

Police Warn Shared Power Banks Could Transmit Malware – Expert...

Expert Reaction On Cybercrime Cost The World Economy More Than...

Cyberattack On Package Delivery Lockers In Moscow

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.