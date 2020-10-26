European IT Giant Sopra Steria Hit By Ransomware, Portions Of Network Encrypted – Experts Insight

458 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Researcher Graham Cluley published that European IT services and digital transformation giant Sopra Steria has been hit by a ransomware attack. Sopra Steria employs 46,000 in 25 countries and generated revenue of €4.4 billion in 2019.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
October 27, 2020
Many companies struggle with creating resiliency plans for attacks like this.
This is an example of a well-handled cyber attack. Employees were vigilant enough to catch the attack early, it was reported to authorities to protect other businesses using the software, and security protocols already in place at the company ensured the damage was localised and managed. Many companies struggle with creating resiliency plans for attacks like this and it's good to see an organisati ....
[Read More >>]
Tom Davison, EMEA Technical Director,  Lookout
October 27, 2020
The best defense is to keep systems patched and use security tools that can take advantage of huge datasets.
Cybercriminals are constantly iterating to evade detection and take advantage of new vulnerabilities. As a result, new variants of known malware are not uncommon, they may even be specifically crafted for the intended victim. The best defense is to keep systems patched and use security tools that can take advantage of huge datasets. This allows for proactive and ongoing identification of rogue ....
[Read More >>]
Shawn Pope, Security Analyst,  Nuspire
October 26, 2020
The use of Ryuk Ransomware in this attack is another major pivot for the ransomware operators.
The major takeaway from the cyberattack on Sopra Steria is that anyone can fall victim to a cyberattack, even the most tech-savvy companies. It boils down to the fact that organizations are made up of people—we try our best, but at the end of the day we are only human and humans make mistakes sometimes. This incident underpins the importance of having technology in place to monitor for and block ....
[Read More >>]
Laurence Pitt, Global Security Strategy Director,  Juniper Networks
October 26, 2020
Sometimes there’s too much focus on advanced, unheard of targeted attacks.
This attack demonstrates that however prepared any organization is for an attack, the attacker will get in if they are determined. It highlights that as much as every enterprise must be prepared for malware, phishing, and ransomware on their network – and have an actionable remediation and communication plan in place – this is not enough. Targeted attacks only occur once a significant amount o ....
[Read More >>]
Sebastien Roques-Shaw, Sr., VP International (EMEA & APAC),  Stealthbits
October 26, 2020
While preventing initial breaches is important, having a rapid response framework in place is equally critical.
It’s tough to install faith in customers as an IT and cybersecurity provider if you yourself get hacked. However, this is another important example that no organization is safe as attackers continue to become more sophisticated and advanced. While details of the exact attack, and the attacker’s demands, remain scarce, sources indicate the Ryuk ransomware is the culprit. Typically, Ryuk is drop ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article