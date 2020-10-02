European Cybersecurity Month – (ISC)² Comment

303 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

This morning marks the start of European Cybersecurity Month, with a focus on combating cyber scams, as well as a focus on developing and growing digital skills. This year’s ECM is particularly important, with industry research suggesting that cyberattacks during the coronavirus pandemic are up 30% compared to the same time last year. Also, with so many of us more reliant on the internet in an effort to minimise social interaction, the inevitable pivot to online shopping, online communication, and online working has increased the threats impacting most individuals, as well as organisations.

The economic impact of cybersecurity threats is stark –widespread internet and datacentre disruption resulting from a cyber attack would cost the global economy upwards of $50 billion a day, illustrating the importance of cybersecurity measures and the value that skilled cybersecurity professionals bring to the front line.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Deshini Newman, Managing Director EMEA,  (ISC)2
October 02, 2020
European Cybersecurity Month is a timely reminder that we must not become complacent.
Cybersecurity threats are growing every day, be they are aimed at consumers, businesses, or governments. The pandemic has shown us just how critical cybersecurity is to the successful operation of our respective economies and our individual lifestyles. The rapid digital transformation it has forced upon us has seen us rely almost totally on the internet, e-commerce, and digital communications to d ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article