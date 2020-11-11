EU Paper Hints At Further Steps Towards Banning Encryption

As reported by TechDirt, a new EU “Draft Council Resolution on Encryption” has come out as the EU Council of Ministers continues to drift dangerously towards banning end-to-end encryption. The organisation says they just want “lawful access” to encrypted content, but there are fears that any such backdoor would effectively remove the protections of end-to-end encryption:

The European Union fully supports the development, implementation, and use of strong encryption. Encryption is a necessary means of protecting fundamental rights and the digital security of governments, industry, and society. At the same time, the European Union needs to ensure the ability of competent authorities in the area of security and criminal justice, e.g. law enforcement and judicial authorities, to exercise their lawful powers, both online and offline.

Experts Comments