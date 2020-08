The EU has applied its first ever sanctions in retaliation for cyber-attacks carried out by state-backed Chinese, Russian and North Korean hackers over recent years. The bloc said it will impose a travel ban and asset freeze on six individuals and three entities in response to the Operation Cloud Hopper, WannaCry and NotPetya attacks, as well as an attempted breach of security at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). WannaCry has been linked to Pyongyang, while NotPetya is thought to be the work of the Russian military (GRU) and Cloud Hopper was blamed on China’s Ministry of State Security (APT10).

