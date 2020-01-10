Enhanced Crypto-currency Hacks Target Businesses Across The Globe

A North Korea-backed hacking campaign that targets both Windows and macOS systems has been updated with new techniques and tools, it has been reported. This campaign, dubbed ‘Operation AppleJeus’, is designed steal cryptocurrency from organisations and individuals around the world. Attacks have been launched against businesses connected to cryptocurrency across the globe, with confirmed victims in the UK, Poland, Russia and China – although none have been publicly named.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 10, 2020
For all the pros of crypto, the one downside is that once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Crypto currencies are slowly making headway into the norm but arguably slower than first thought. Frustratingly, it’s attacks like this that create a setback and cause tension amongst its users - it can even heavily effect the price quite rapidly. There are, however, well-reviewed places online that offer safe places to keep your crypto currencies. This attack seems to be using fake websites, which look rather odd at first glance. I would always avoid any website I haven’t seen mentioning block chain, mining or ICOs (initial coin offerings) before. For all the pros of crypto, the one downside is that once it’s gone, it’s gone. You just need to weigh up if the volatility and security (or lack of insurance) of this currency is worth it for you.

