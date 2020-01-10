A North Korea-backed hacking campaign that targets both Windows and macOS systems has been updated with new techniques and tools, it has been reported. This campaign, dubbed ‘Operation AppleJeus’, is designed steal cryptocurrency from organisations and individuals around the world. Attacks have been launched against businesses connected to cryptocurrency across the globe, with confirmed victims in the UK, Poland, Russia and China – although none have been publicly named.
Enhanced Crypto-currency Hacks Target Businesses Across The Globe
