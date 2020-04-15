RagnarLocker Ransomware Hits EDP Energy Giant, Asks For €10M – Experts Comments

As reported by Bleeping Computer, attackers using the Ragnar Locker ransomware have encrypted the systems of Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP) and are now asking for a 1580 BTC ransom ($10.9M or €9.9M). EDP Group is one of the largest European operators in the energy sector (gas and electricity) and the world’s 4th largest producer of wind energy. During the attack, the Ragnar Locker ransomware operators claim to have stolen over 10 TB of sensitive company files and they are now threatening the company to leak all the stolen data unless the ransom is paid.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
April 16, 2020
Companies can no longer rely solely on maintaining backup copies of files and security hygiene to keep crime actors at bay.
Any successful breach, such as the one being reported against EDP, no matter the size and scope, have potentially catastrophic consequences if not contained. In this latest brazen ransomware attack, while details are scant, if the hackers were able to steal sensitive and confidential information on partners, billing procedures, contracts and other proprietary information, EDPs focus needs to be on ....
[Read More >>]
Moreno Carullo, Co-founder and CTO,  Nozomi Networks
April 16, 2020
If organisations want to avoid falling victim to this kind of attack, they should look to employ network segmentation.
Threatening to leak data is becoming increasingly popular among ransomware operators as we have witnessed with DoppelPaymer, Sodinokibi, and now, RagnarLocker. In the past, victims had their operations disrupted simply by Data Encrypted for Impact. Today many organisations have strategies in place to respond to such attacks, using backups for instance. For this reason, the most lucrative alterna ....
[Read More >>]
Carl Wearn, Head of E-Crime ,  Mimecast
April 16, 2020
Lastly, please do make use of multi-factor authentication whenever available.
This attack again highlights the fact that ransomware does not discriminate, and it can affect any business across any industry. This is why it’s crucial that all businesses prepare for the possibility of a ransomware attack happening to them and that they implement strong resilience measures so that they are in the best position to recover effectively in case the worst happens. Having contingen ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
April 16, 2020
If targeted companies pay such ransoms, they are purely fueling the cybercrime business cycle and funding further attacks.
With companies reportedly paying attackers eyewatering amounts recently, nothing shocks me and I wouldn’t be surprised if more businesses continued to meet hackers’ demands. If targeted companies pay such ransoms, they are purely fueling the cybercrime business cycle and funding further attacks. Furthermore, once data has been stolen, larger threats are usually thrown on the table and it can ....
[Read More >>]
Rob Fitzsimons, A Field Applications Engineer ,  Telesoft Technologies
April 15, 2020
A strong human firewall is also essential.
EDP’s span is so vast that suffering a data breach would have huge ramifications for its reputation. That’s why it and other critical national infrastructure suppliers are prime targets. When companies are held over a barrel, a $10.9 million (£8.57 million) ransom demand suddenly seems like a viable option. But, of course, there’s no guarantee that hackers will unencrypt data once ransoms h ....
[Read More >>]

