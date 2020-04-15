RagnarLocker Ransomware Hits EDP Energy Giant, Asks For €10M – Experts Comments

As reported by Bleeping Computer, attackers using the Ragnar Locker ransomware have encrypted the systems of Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP) and are now asking for a 1580 BTC ransom ($10.9M or €9.9M). EDP Group is one of the largest European operators in the energy sector (gas and electricity) and the world’s 4th largest producer of wind energy. During the attack, the Ragnar Locker ransomware operators claim to have stolen over 10 TB of sensitive company files and they are now threatening the company to leak all the stolen data unless the ransom is paid.