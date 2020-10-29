Enel Group Hit Again By Ransomware And Netwalker Demands $14 Million

The multinational energy company Enel Group has been hit by a ransomware attack for the second time this year. This time by Netwalker, who is asking a $14 million ransom for the decryption key and to not release several terabytes of stolen data. Enel is one of the largest players in the European energy sector, with more than 61 million customers in 40 countries. As of August 10, it ranks 87 in Fortune Global 500, with a revenue of almost $90 billion in 2019.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Trevor Morgan, Product Manager ,  comforte AG
October 29, 2020
A data-centric approach means applying strong security mechanisms.
When multinational companies are hit by attacks and data breaches, it’s very easy and tempting to dismiss the situation as something that could never happen to our own organization. Whether this complacency is due to over-confidence in our data security strategy or unwillingness to entertain the possibility at all, complacency itself becomes an opening and a weak spot in your defenses. The recen ....
Paul (PJ) Norris, Senior Systems Engineer,  Tripwire
October 29, 2020
To avoid being hit by ransomware attacks, like the one that has impacted the Enel Group, educate yourself and the workforce on the consequences of cli
To avoid being hit by ransomware attacks, like the one that has impacted the Enel Group, educate yourself and the workforce on the consequences of clicking malicious emails or links. Email phishing is a popular choice for attackers and not clicking attachments from unknown correspondents will lower the chances of being attacked. Have antivirus software installed and ensure system and device backup ....
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
October 29, 2020
Security training to keep employees from opening a malicious document in a phishing email is a good start.
This attack is yet another confirmation that defenders need to be right all the time, whereas cybercriminals need to be right only once. Enel was able to stop the spreading of the Snake ransomware back in June, which means that their security controls were probably strong and their response plan well-rehearsed. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to stop the Netwalker ransomware gang, who appears to ....
Israel Barak, Chief Information Security Officer ,  Cybereason
October 29, 2020
As new critical infrastructure systems are built and installed, legacy networks will be retired and taken offline.
Ransomware threats to critical infrastructure providers should be a top concern for security teams. Enel is like many critical infrastructure providers that are seeing spikes in targeted ransomware attacks against their networks. Minimising damage and preventing an ICS network from being taken offline is essentially the cat and mouse game being played by attackers and defenders. To keep hacking gr ....
Bindu Sundaresan, Director ,  AT&T Cybersecurity
October 29, 2020
These attacks are essentially a combination of a ransomware attack and a data breach.
Ransomware attack patterns have evolved significantly. Traditionally, ransomware was deployed to encrypt the victim’s data and lock them out of their own files. Had the victim refused to pay the ransom, their files would be destroyed. Ransomware attacks today have evolved to double extortion. Usually, the attacker would exfiltrate a copy of the data before encrypting them. This way, the attacker ....
