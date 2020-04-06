Emotet Took Down A Network By Overheating All Computers – Expert Reaction

Microsoft says that an Emotet infection was able to take down an organisation’s entire network by maxing out CPUs on Windows devices and bringing its Internet connection down to a crawl after one employee was tricked to open a phishing email attachment. “After a phishing email delivered Emotet, a polymorphic virus that propagates via network shares and legacy protocols, the virus shut down the organization’s core services,” DART said.
