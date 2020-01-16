Emotet Malware Phishing Campaign Targeting UN – Email Security Expert Commentary

Emotet operators launched a sophisticated phishing attack against email addresses associated with users at the United Nations. The Emotet attackers are impersonating representatives of Norway at the United Nations in New York by sending malicious emails that state that there is a problem with an attached signed agreement to UN employees. If a victim opens the document and enables its content, malicious Word macros will be executed that downloads and installs Emotet on the computer. The malspam campaign was seen being sent to 600 unique email addresses at the United Nations.