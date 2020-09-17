Emotet Malware Attacks – Why Are They So Successful?

293 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Over the past week, global cybersecurity agencies have published security alerts warning about a large uptick in Emotet malware attacks targeting their respective countries.

The recent Emotet activity includes email spam campaigns originating from their own infrastructure, targeting companies and government agencies. Targeted organisations who received the emails and opened the attachments were at risk of getting infected with the dangerous malware.

EXPERTS COMMENTS

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article