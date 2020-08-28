Email Threads Hijacked By The QBot Trojan – Security Expert Insight

366 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Research released today by Check Point, revealing that the QBot Trojan operators are using new tactics to hijack legitimate, emailed conversations in order to steal credentials and financial data.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dr. Vinay Sridhara, CTO,  Balbix
August 28, 2020
The QBot Trojan’s malware is able to steal browsing data, email records, and even banking credentials.
Today it was reported that the QBot Trojan operators are using new tactics to hijack legitimate, emailed conversations in order to steal credentials and financial data. The QBot Trojan’s malware is able to steal browsing data, email records, and even banking credentials. It is also able to install additional malware and ransomware, such as mimikatz, which harvests credentials. Basically, QBot pr ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article