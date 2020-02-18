Email-Based Extortion Scheme Targets Web Site Owners Using Google’s AdSense Program – Security Awareness Experts Insight

In response to a Krebs on Security report that details a new email-based extortion scheme is targeting web site owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense program, security awareness experts commented below.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Deepak Patel, Security Evangelist,  PerimeterX
February 18, 2020
As more commerce shifts online, attackers will find ways to monetize.
Extortion techniques used by network-based DDoS attackers are now resurfacing. The new wave of business logic attacks are using advanced bots that can mimic human behavior and use hyper-distributed IPs to cause serious disruptions. With dwindling revenues from network DDoS attacks and increasing access to low-cost infrastructure, attackers are improvising and moving up the chain. As more commerce ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 18, 2020
The important thing is for people to not give in to such demands.
This is quite an interesting attack which seems to be an evolved form of DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. Whereas DDoS attacks are usually launched against large organisations to bring them down for a period of time. This particular threat goes out to website owners and tries to extort them or risk losing adsense revenue. It's not clear whether this is a mere threat or whether the c ....
Roger Grimes, Data-driven Defence Evangelist ,  KnowBe4
February 18, 2020
Once the vendor hears enough complaints though and confirms the fraud attack.
This is a very interesting attack – a new approach and I don’t see much that surprises me often in the cybersecurity attack world. The bigger question is could Google detect this sort of fraud if it occurred? What generally happens in previous cases of fraud attacks is that it isn’t detected at all initially. The vendor’s attack sensors see it as valid attack and they block it, accidentall ....
