Election Security – Cybersecurity Experts Commentary

As we know, in the United States election security has been a top point of concern with so many aspects of the process vulnerable to attacks that can be exploited for personal or political gain. With experts citing security breaches as a top concern for the 2020 election, it’s more important than ever that strategies are implemented to protect individuals, businesses and government agencies.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Guy Caspi, CEO, Deep Instinct
October 30, 2020
Their adversarial activity is mostly directed against the United States, but they are politically opposed to almost all NATO allies.
For better or for worse, an election is something everybody participates in. It's interesting, it’s controversial and everybody is talking about it, but that's not to say that state-backed hacking activity is any more or any less when it's not an election year. We just become more aware of it, as the topic generates media interest. There is every chance that voting systems have already been infe ....For better or for worse, an election is something everybody participates in. It's interesting, it’s controversial and everybody is talking about it, but that's not to say that state-backed hacking activity is any more or any less when it's not an election year. We just become more aware of it, as the topic generates media interest. There is every chance that voting systems have already been infected and the malware is just lying idle waiting to start its malicious logic until election day when votes start to be submitted. The scale, audacity and capabilities of Russian, Iranian, and Chinese nation state sponsored operations doesn’t appear to indicate any uptick. These hacking groups have constant massive operational gears, for which these hacking activities represent business as normal. Their adversarial activity is mostly directed against the United States, but they are politically opposed to almost all NATO allies.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext
October 30, 2020
Election-related phishing surfaces across channels in various formats, and the unsuspecting consumer can be caught off-guard.
With the presidential election less than a week away, cybercriminals are ramping up their efforts to trick voters with phishing scams including, credential stealing, credit card fraud or levering personal data to launch large-scale attacks. Election-related phishing surfaces across channels in various formats, and the unsuspecting consumer can be caught off-guard. One of the most common methods ba ....With the presidential election less than a week away, cybercriminals are ramping up their efforts to trick voters with phishing scams including, credential stealing, credit card fraud or levering personal data to launch large-scale attacks. Election-related phishing surfaces across channels in various formats, and the unsuspecting consumer can be caught off-guard. One of the most common methods bad actors use to trick people during election season is phishing through: surveys and polls, petitions, donation requests, registration scams and others. In addition, these attacks are happening through a variety of channels like SMS, web, advertisements, as well as email. With so much election information coming from so many sources, how can you distinguish what’s real and what’s fraudulent, and how can you protect yourself from falling victim to a phishing scam? A few strategies include avoiding sharing personal information via email or SMS, researching and understanding your state’s voting law, examining fundraising organizations or donating via your candidate’s official website and implementing phishing detection and prevention on mobile devices and browser applications.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]