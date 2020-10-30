Election Security – Cybersecurity Experts Commentary

318 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As we know, in the United States election security has been a top point of concern with so many aspects of the process vulnerable to attacks that can be exploited for personal or political gain. With experts citing security breaches as a top concern for the 2020 election, it’s more important than ever that strategies are implemented to protect individuals, businesses and government agencies.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Abhijit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO,  Confluera
October 30, 2020
With the United States presidential election right around the corner, cybersecurity threats still remain a real concern.
“With the United States presidential election right around the corner, cybersecurity threats still remain a real concern. Election infrastructure face an array of sophisticated cyberthreat designed to undermine system integrity. There is much that experts say state and local agencies can do to ensure their election systems are resilient. It’s a reality to assume that cyberattacks will get into ....
[Read More >>]
Guy Caspi, CEO,  Deep Instinct
October 30, 2020
Their adversarial activity is mostly directed against the United States, but they are politically opposed to almost all NATO allies.
For better or for worse, an election is something everybody participates in. It's interesting, it’s controversial and everybody is talking about it, but that's not to say that state-backed hacking activity is any more or any less when it's not an election year. We just become more aware of it, as the topic generates media interest. There is every chance that voting systems have already been infe ....
[Read More >>]
Patrick Harr, CEO,  SlashNext
October 30, 2020
Election-related phishing surfaces across channels in various formats, and the unsuspecting consumer can be caught off-guard.
With the presidential election less than a week away, cybercriminals are ramping up their efforts to trick voters with phishing scams including, credential stealing, credit card fraud or levering personal data to launch large-scale attacks. Election-related phishing surfaces across channels in various formats, and the unsuspecting consumer can be caught off-guard. One of the most common methods ba ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article