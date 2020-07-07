EDP Energy Giant Confirms Ragnar Locker Ransomware Attack

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) confirmed a Ragnar Locker ransomware attack that affected its parent corporation’s systems, the Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP). EDP Group’s activities are focused on electric power generation and distribution, as well as on the information technology industry sectors. At the moment, it has over 11,500 employees, delivers energy to over 11 million customers, and is the world’s 4th largest producer of wind energy and one of the largest energy sector operators (both gas and electricity) in Europe.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder, CyberSmart
July 07, 2020
Companies do not exist on their own.
We are seeing a lot of breaches recently coming through weak links in the supply chain or under corporate umbrellas. It's important to be aware of the knock-on effects of poor cyber security. Companies do not exist on their own. They are part of a network of suppliers, customers, and individual employees. When one organisation, even a small one, fails to take their security seriously it can have i ....We are seeing a lot of breaches recently coming through weak links in the supply chain or under corporate umbrellas. It's important to be aware of the knock-on effects of poor cyber security. Companies do not exist on their own. They are part of a network of suppliers, customers, and individual employees. When one organisation, even a small one, fails to take their security seriously it can have implications far beyond their own operations. Basic cyber hygiene like keeping software up to date and having secure passwords can go a long way in preventing the majority of breaches like this. Large corporates would do well to require their smaller companies and suppliers to adhere to cyber security guidelines like those set out in the Cyber Essentials scheme.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]