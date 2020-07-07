EDP Energy Giant Confirms Ragnar Locker Ransomware Attack

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) confirmed a Ragnar Locker ransomware attack that affected its parent corporation’s systems, the Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP). EDP Group’s activities are focused on electric power generation and distribution, as well as on the information technology industry sectors. At the moment, it has over 11,500 employees, delivers energy to over 11 million customers, and is the world’s 4th largest producer of wind energy and one of the largest energy sector operators (both gas and electricity) in Europe.