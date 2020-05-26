EasyJet Faces Class-action Lawsuit Over Data Breach – Experts Insight

As reported by ITPro, EasyJet is facing an £18 billion class-action lawsuit over the recent large-scale data breach that exposed the personal details of nine million of its customers.

Law firm PGMBM said it has issued a class-action claim in the High Court of London with a potential liability of £18 billion. If successful, each customer impacted by the breach could receive a payout of £2,000. This move follows the airline’s recent announcement that it had been the subject of a “highly sophisticated cyber-attack” in which the email addresses and travel details of around nine million customers were accessed, as well as the credit card details of 2,208 customers.