Dundee And Angus College Cyber Attack – Expert Analysis

Dundee and Angus College has remained closed today after a recent cyber attack, which occurred late last week. The College computer systems were shut down, and students have been asked to reset their passwords before attempting to access online college systems. The College’s Principal has released a statement saying that they do not believe this was a targeted attack, but instead was just an act of “mischief”.

