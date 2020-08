Another week, another misconfigured AWS S3 bucket as security researchers have discovered a misconfigured AWS S3 bucket exposing sensitive files related to SSL247, a reseller of internet security products. The leaky database exposed the personal information of up to 350,000 customers (150 GB), who made purchases through SSL247 between 2012-2020. The data breach affected customers in South America, the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Africa.