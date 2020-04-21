Details Of 20 Million Aptoide App Store Users Leaked On Hacking Forum – Expert Insight

News broke over the weekend, detailing that the stolen records of 20 million users of a popular Android app store have been published online by a hacker who claims to have 19 million more. The data includes “personal identifiable information” including the user’s email address, real name, sign-up data and IP address, device details, and even a date of birth for millions of users. It also includes hashed passwords and some technical information.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]