Details Of 20 Million Aptoide App Store Users Leaked On Hacking Forum – Expert Insight

News broke over the weekend, detailing that the stolen records of 20 million users of a popular Android app store have been published online by a hacker who claims to have 19 million more. The data includes “personal identifiable information” including the user’s email address, real name, sign-up data and IP address, device details, and even a date of birth for millions of users. It also includes hashed passwords and some technical information.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
April 21, 2020
you can choose a different store or set of stores, which let’s marketplaces that focus on privacy and security features
It all comes down to trust in the end, and most of these stores are asking for too much trust up front while delivering too little basis for that trust. The advantage to some degree in the Android ecosystem is that you can choose a different store or set of stores, which let’s marketplaces that focus on privacy and security features and value differentiate from one another. The unfortunate thing ....
