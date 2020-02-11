Dell SupportAssist Bug Exposes Business, Home PCs To Attacks

Dell published a security update to patch a SupportAssist Client software flaw which enables potential local attackers to execute arbitrary code with Administrator privileges on vulnerable computers.

According to Dell’s website, the SupportAssist software is “preinstalled on most of all new Dell devices running Windows operating system.”

SupportAssist also “proactively checks the health of your system’s hardware and software. When an issue is detected, the necessary system state information is sent to Dell for troubleshooting to begin,” BleepingComputer reported.