DCMS Cyber Security Breaches Survey – Commentary

DCMS has released its annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey, which found that – while threats have become more frequent – ransomware has decreased.

Chris Miller, Regional Director UK & Ireland,  RSA Security
March 27, 2020
Assessing the cyber risk of your suppliers needs to be done through the lens of potential impact on your business operations.
It’s reassuring to see that the latest survey reflects what many of us in the industry already know to be true – that cybersecurity has, slowly but surely, risen up the agenda to become a business-wide and board-level issue. The challenge the industry faces is no longer one of awareness, it’s about how to put in place achievable yet effective measures to manage the huge variety of digital ri ....
Alistair Neil, Director International Security Solutions ,  Verizon
March 27, 2020
Typically time-starved and under pressure to deliver, senior executives quickly review and click on emails prior to moving on to the next.
This year’s DCMS cyber security survey shows almost half of UK companies have been breached or attacked in the past year, and phishing attacks continue to rise – impacting 86% of organisations in the last 12 months. While the targets and sophistication of these attacks evolve slightly over time, ultimately the tactics used by the criminals remain the same. There is an urgent need for businesse ....
Ed Macnair, CEO ,  Censornet
March 27, 2020
Organisations need to use email security that combines algorithmic analysis.
This year’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey from the DCMS demonstrates the increasing sophistication and threat from email attacks. The volume of phishing and impersonation attacks continues to rise, showing that cyber criminals are turning to social engineering tactics in order to access organisation’s sensitive data. The statistics show plainly that these attacks are far more prevalent than t ....
Jens Monrad, Head of Intelligence, EMEA,  FireEye
March 27, 2020
From our investigations we’ve seen hackers become a lot more sophisticated in their tactics.
Although DCMS report that the number of ransomware incidents have halved since 2017, our FireEye Mandiant ransomware investigations increased 860% from 2017 to 2019. The majority of these attacks were deployed out of hours. Cybercriminals never switch off and so organisations should have emergency plans in place and ensure after-hours coverage is available to respond instantly in the case of an em ....
