Data Protection Is Integral In Wake Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Cold Supply’ Chain Network Hack

As the country prepares for the long-awaited and much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, the news of an attempted hacking campaign targeting crucial organisations within the vaccine ‘cold supply’ chain network is worrying to say the least.

Although it is not clear whether the sophisticated phishing campaign was successful, these reports serve as an important reminder of the integral role that a secure network with a dedicated team of specialists can play in ensuring the execution of this roll-out in the fight against COVID-19.

Experts Comments