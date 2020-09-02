Data Of American Voters Appeared On The Russian Dark Web

A database of several million American voters’ personal information has appeared on the Russian dark web two months ahead of presidential elections clouded by claims of Russian meddling, Russia’s Kommersant business newspaper reported today. A user nicknamed Gorka9 advertised free access to the personal information of 7.6 million voters in Michigan in an unnamed discussion forum, according to Kommersant. The paper said it has also found databases of between 2 million and 6 million voters in Connecticut, Arkansas, Florida and North Carolina. Infowatch, a software company that provides data security services, confirmed the authenticity of the database to Kommersant. Infowatch said the data leaked online sometime late in 2019.