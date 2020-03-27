Data Deposit Box Exposes 270K Users’ Private Information – Expert Comments

Researchers yesterday published the discovery of a serious breach in an open Amazon S3 bucket owned by secure cloud storage provider Data Deposit Box.The leak exposed detailed information about 270,000 private files uploaded by customers through the company’s secure cloud storage service. The database also revealed personally identifiable information (PII) of customers, which could have serious consequences for those affected.

Sergio Lourerio, Cloud Security Director ,  Outpost24
March 27, 2020
You'd be amazed to see the data you can find there just by simply scanning low hanging data in cloud infrastructures.
Today, we are still in the early days of cloud infrastructures security and that we are seeing a prevalence of opportunistic, not very sophisticated attacks, such as looking for publicly accessible AWS S3 data buckets. You'd be amazed to see the data you can find there just by simply scanning low hanging data in cloud infrastructures. And it only takes a couple of API calls to do it. With a lot of ....
Warren Poschman, Senior Solutions Architect,  comforte AG
March 27, 2020
Enterprises need to step up to the plate and take responsibility for the data.
In a regrettable yet avoidable trend, Data Deposit Box is another example of a company that has failed its customers by failing to undertake proper security measures. Surely, heads will roll within their organization, but it's customers that are left with their personal information exposed, resulting in the sting of a privacy violation and the possible lingering pain of identity theft. In this c ....
