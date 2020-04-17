Cybersecurity Specialist On Banks See Spike In Cyber Attacks

As the impact of COVID-19 leads cybercriminals away from attacking targets in the healthcare and retail sectors, it seems their attentions have been turned to financial institutions instead, according to threat researchers at Carbon Black. Cyber-attacks on banks and other financial institutions accounted for the majority (52%) of all attacks observed in March – up 38% from the figure recorded in February.

The research tracked similarly sharp changes in the number of attacks recorded in the healthcare and retail sectors, with retail accounting for 31% of attacks in February, but just 1.6% in March.