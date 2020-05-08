Cybersecurity Must Not Be Forgotten With State-sponsored Attacks Rising Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Experts Warn

Government-backed hackers are attacking healthcare and research institutions in an effort to steal valuable information about efforts to contain the new coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom and the United States have said in a joint warning. In a statement on Tuesday, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the hackers had targeted pharmaceutical companies, research organisations and local governments.
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
May 08, 2020
Organisations do not ease on cybersecurity investment or controls during the pandemic.
This joint UK and US advisory highlights how important it is that organisations do not ease on cybersecurity investment or controls during the pandemic. Criminals and state-sponsored actors are just as active as ever and will use this time where the focus is on the pandemic to gain access to organisations and critical infrastructure.
Tim Erlin, VP of Product Management and Strategy , Tripwire
May 08, 2020
It’s vitally important that these organizations have a good handle on their vulnerabilities.
Pandemic or not, cyberattacks continue. It's vitally important that these organizations have a good handle on their vulnerabilities. It may not be possible to fix every single vulnerability, but you have to know you have them before you can effectively prioritize remediation activities. Nation-state attacks can be harder to understand because the motivation isn't always financial in nature.
