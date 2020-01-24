Cybersecurity Experts Weigh In On Jan. 28 Data Privacy Day

11 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

This coming Tuesday, January 28, marks International Data Privacy Day.  Powered by the National Cyber Security Alliance, Data Privacy Day “encourages consumers to own their privacy and businesses to improve their data privacy practices.”

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
January 24, 2020
No Facebook. No Tweeting. No LinkedIn. No Instagram. Nothing.
While organized crime rings and governments (there is some overlap there!) get the most blame for data privacy breaches, the greatest loss of data privacy is self-inflicted. The best way for people to protect their data privacy is to go cold turkey and make January 28 a Zero Social Networking Day. No Facebook. No Tweeting. No LinkedIn. No Instagram. Nothing. For one day, forget being Carbon Neutr ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article