Cybersecurity Experts Weigh In On Jan. 28 Data Privacy Day

By Security Experts
January 24, 2020

This coming Tuesday, January 28, marks International Data Privacy Day. Powered by the National Cyber Security Alliance, Data Privacy Day "encourages consumers to own their privacy and businesses to improve their data privacy practices."

EXPERTS COMMENTS

Colin Bastable, CEO, Lucy Security
January 24, 2020

While organized crime rings and governments (there is some overlap there!) get the most blame for data privacy breaches, the greatest loss of data privacy is self-inflicted. The best way for people to protect their data privacy is to go cold turkey and make January 28 a Zero Social Networking Day. No Facebook. No Tweeting. No LinkedIn. No Instagram. Nothing. For one day, forget being Carbon Neutral and go Zero Social.
