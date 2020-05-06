Cybersecurity Experts Reaction On Contact Tracing App ‘Fails’ NHS And Cyber Security Tests

It has been reported that the government’s anticipated coronavirus tracing app has failed crucial security tests and is not yet safe enough to be rolled out across the UK. It is understood the system has failed all tests needed in order for it to be included in the NHS Apps Library, including cyber security, clinical safety and performance. The NHSX app is being trialed across households on the Isle of Wight this week and is due to be rolled out nationally, if successful, later this month. The app uses Bluetooth to alert a mobile user when they have spent more than 15 minutes within 6ft of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 or experienced symptoms. It will also advise the user to self-isolate if they have come into contact with someone who is infected. But senior figures described the app as a ‘bit wobbly’ and have raised concerns it could affect public trust if privacy settings aren’t tightened. There are fears particularly regarding users’ personal information once they log that they have tested positive or recorded symptoms, meaning they then become ‘traceable’.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Samantha Isabelle Beaumont, Senior Security Consultant ,  Synopsys
May 06, 2020
Apple and Google can also work on a framework foundation.
Joshua Berry, Associate Principal Security Consultant ,  Synopsys
May 06, 2020
If governments would like for people to opt into such applications, they should address these concerns.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 06, 2020
Centralized tracing comes with concerns around security and safety.
