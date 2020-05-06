Cybersecurity Experts Reaction On Contact Tracing App ‘Fails’ NHS And Cyber Security Tests

It has been reported that the government’s anticipated coronavirus tracing app has failed crucial security tests and is not yet safe enough to be rolled out across the UK. It is understood the system has failed all tests needed in order for it to be included in the NHS Apps Library, including cyber security, clinical safety and performance. The NHSX app is being trialed across households on the Isle of Wight this week and is due to be rolled out nationally, if successful, later this month. The app uses Bluetooth to alert a mobile user when they have spent more than 15 minutes within 6ft of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 or experienced symptoms. It will also advise the user to self-isolate if they have come into contact with someone who is infected. But senior figures described the app as a ‘bit wobbly’ and have raised concerns it could affect public trust if privacy settings aren’t tightened. There are fears particularly regarding users’ personal information once they log that they have tested positive or recorded symptoms, meaning they then become ‘traceable’.
Joshua Berry, Associate Principal Security Consultant , Synopsys
May 06, 2020
If governments would like for people to opt into such applications, they should address these concerns.
Contact tracing applications use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertisements to send and collect messages to identify contacts made with other users. In general, the reception of messages can present an opportunity for an attacker to send malformed data that could be mishandled by devices and applications. This is one way that a device could be compromised. However, in the case of a contact tracking ....Contact tracing applications use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertisements to send and collect messages to identify contacts made with other users. In general, the reception of messages can present an opportunity for an attacker to send malformed data that could be mishandled by devices and applications. This is one way that a device could be compromised. However, in the case of a contact tracking app, the message content sent to devices over BLE contains data that is intended to be passively collected and stored by the mobile application. A mobile application that only performs this basic functionality would not alone present sufficient functionality for an attacker to be able to exploit to gain control over a mobile device. An attacker could attempt to overload a user's device with BLE messages that appear to the mobile device as sufficiently valid to store which could cause the application to not function as desired or to later receive false positive contact notifications. The larger concern that I have regarding the use of such applications is with regard to privacy. If someone does not feel comfortable with a positive diagnosis being known publicly, they should understand that these applications could expose some details about when and where they have been in the recent past with other users of the system. Even if a contact tracing application does not collect and share GPS location data, this data could be shared with other people as part of the contact tracing process. If governments would like for people to opt into such applications, they should address these concerns. They should consider making it clear what is collected, where it is stored, and use mobile application features to enforce these limits. For example, if GPS location is optional and a user chooses to opt out of collecting or sharing these details, the application should not require access to the mobile platform's location services.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
May 06, 2020
Centralized tracing comes with concerns around security and safety.
Contact tracing was offered to the government in two very different ways – centralized and decentralized. Centralized tracing comes with concerns around security and safety, and could be the start of another Cambridge Analytica-esque scandal. Having a third party private company with shareholders analyse the data could potentially pose not only a security problem but also another data handling i ....Contact tracing was offered to the government in two very different ways – centralized and decentralized. Centralized tracing comes with concerns around security and safety, and could be the start of another Cambridge Analytica-esque scandal. Having a third party private company with shareholders analyse the data could potentially pose not only a security problem but also another data handling issue. We mustn’t become complacent around the security of our private data, as once we lose it, there is the chance of it being abused in the future.
