Cybersecurity Experts Reacted On The Removal Of Christ Krebs, Director Of CISA

As part of our “dot your expert comments” series, cybersecurity experts reacted below on the removal of Chris Krebs as Director of CISA. A Change.org open letter thanking Christopher Krebs for his service is at: https://www.change.org/chriskrebs.
Chloé Messdaghi
November 18, 2020
VP of StrategyPoint3 Security
The dismissal of Christopher Krebs as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is political, surreal, and disheartening. We in the cybersecurity community are deeply committed to identifying and preventing or blocking all threats to the best of our ability, including misinformation and disinformation. Chris Krebs and the CISA team have done a singularly brilliant job, and done it transparently, under what has been one of the most divisive and fraught election cycles in our Country’s history. CISA's role was to be the organization that works closely with all stakeholders - industry, public sector and the American people – and to help keep the US ahead of cybersecurity threats, both those in the form of attacks and of misinformation campaigns. Chris and the team have done a brilliant job in protecting this Country, and fully realized that their jobs were at potential risk for doing so. Many in the cybersecurity community are deeply disappointed and more than a bit nervous. Read Less