Cybersecurity Experts On Ryuk Ransomware Hits Fortune 500 Company EMCOR

Ryuk ransomware hits Fortune 500 company EMCOR, a US-based Fortune 500 company specialized in engineering and industrial construction services, disclosed last month a ransomware incident that took down some of its IT systems. The incident from 15th Feb 2020 was identified as Ryuk ransomware. Details of the attack and the aftermath are not yet public, but the message announcing the ransomware infection is still present on the company’s website almost three weeks after the attack. EMCOR said that not all of its systems were impacted and that only “certain IT systems” were affected, which it promptly shut down to contain the infection. The company said it was restoring services, but did not specify if it paid the ransom demand or if it was restoring from backups.

Ryuk #ransomware hits industrial construction services Emcorhttps://t.co/pdjLDgDuGA — Secure Networkers (@SecureNetIT) March 3, 2020