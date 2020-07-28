Cybersecurity experts on research findings on poor cybersecurity practices of US election Officials.

Researchers with Area 1 Security have published findings in “Phishing Election Administrators” assessing the depth of email security controls used by more than 10,000 U.S. state and local election administrators. Among key findings: The majority of state and local election administrators have only rudimentary or non-standard technologies to protect themselves from phishing; less than 3 out of 10 have basic controls to prevent phishing, and fewer than 2 out of 10 have implemented advanced anti-phishing cybersecurity controls.

Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
July 28, 2020
The US can expect to see interference by activists, criminals, and rival state actors, each trying to forward their own agenda.
With the stakes so high in the 2020 Election season, it is not a matter of "If" the election system will be attacked, but how often and by how many adversaries. The US can expect to see interference by activists, criminals, and rival state actors, each trying to forward their own agenda. The report by Area 1 on the number of local election officials using substandard email defenses should be sho ....
[Read More >>]
Chloé Messdaghi, VP of Strategy,  Point3 Security
July 28, 2020
Organizations can have a great set of tools, but if the recipients aren’t checking who their senders are, those tools can easily be rendered useless.
It is hard for under-funded counties to run their own email server and services – I recommend they not use a bespoke infrastructure because it requires administrators to be on point, 100 percent of the times, 365 days a year. Most counties don't have that level of staffing budget. We've seen the same thing with nonprofits as with public sectors – they want to use their own infrastructure b ....
[Read More >>]

