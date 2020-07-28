Cybersecurity experts on research findings on poor cybersecurity practices of US election Officials.

Researchers with Area 1 Security have published findings in “Phishing Election Administrators” assessing the depth of email security controls used by more than 10,000 U.S. state and local election administrators. Among key findings: The majority of state and local election administrators have only rudimentary or non-standard technologies to protect themselves from phishing; less than 3 out of 10 have basic controls to prevent phishing, and fewer than 2 out of 10 have implemented advanced anti-phishing cybersecurity controls.