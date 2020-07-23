Cybersecurity Experts on findings of Skybox Security 2020 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report

The newly-issued Skybox Security 2020 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report is out this morning, analyzing the vulnerabilities, exploits, and threats active in 1H:2020 in the chaos surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Among key findings:
- 20,000+ new vulnerability reports predicted for 2020, shattering previous records
- 50% increase in mobile vulnerabilities highlights the dangers of blurring the line between corporate and personal networks
- Ransomware thrives during COVID-19 pandemic, with new samples increasing by 72%
- Attacks on critical infrastructure, including healthcare companies and research labs, have added to the chaos.
